High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

17 skaters with ties to Minnesota, North Dakota headed to NTDP tryout camp

Multiple skaters who are either from Minnesota or North Dakota, or currently play in those respective states, are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.

20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_027.jpg
Moorhead defenseman Garrett Lindberg (4) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Moorhead vs. Edina at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 14, 2023 01:38 PM

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — 17 skaters with ties to Minnesota or North Dakota are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.

The list of players selected to go to the prestigious camp include the following players with ties to the area, meaning they either are originally from MN/ND, or currently play there.

  • Will Belle (Excelsior, Minn.), F, Shattuck-St. Mary's
  • Masun Fleece (Rolling Hills, Calif.), F, Shattuck-St. Mary's
  • Conrad Fondrk (White Bear Lake, Minn.), F, Mount St. Charles
  • Jacob Kvasnicka (Plymouth, Minn.), F, Wayzata
  • Mason Moe (Eden Prairie, Minn.), F, Eden Prairie
  • Andrew O'Neill (Fargo), F, Windy City Storm
  • Cullen Potter (Minneapolis), F, Dallas Stars Elite
  • KJ Sauer (Andover, Minn.,), F, Andover
  • Cooper Simpson (Shakopee, Minn.), F, Shakopee
  • Sam Spehar (Chaska, Minn.) F, Sioux Falls Power
  • Mason West (Edina, Minn.), F, Edina
  • Lincoln Kuehne (Fargo), D, Northstar Christian
  • Dylan LeBret (Spokane, Wash.), D, Shattuck-St. Mary's
  • Garrett Lindberg (Moorhead, Minn.), D, Minnesota
  • Maceo Phillips (Wayzata, Minn.), D, Benilde-St. Margaret's
  • Jacob Rombach (Blaine, Minn.), D, Spring Lake Park
  • Harrison Boettinger (Wheat Ridge, Colo.), D, Shattuck-St. Mary's

For the full list of the 45 skaters headed to the tryout camp, click here . There are more Minnesotans (12) on the list than skaters from any other state.

The 45 players will head to Plymouth, Michigan, for the tryout camp from March 18-22. Competitors will be split into two different groups that will participate in both on and off-ice training, including scrimmages.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
