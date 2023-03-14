17 skaters with ties to Minnesota, North Dakota headed to NTDP tryout camp
PLYMOUTH, Michigan — 17 skaters with ties to Minnesota or North Dakota are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.
The list of players selected to go to the prestigious camp include the following players with ties to the area, meaning they either are originally from MN/ND, or currently play there.
- Will Belle (Excelsior, Minn.), F, Shattuck-St. Mary's
- Masun Fleece (Rolling Hills, Calif.), F, Shattuck-St. Mary's
- Conrad Fondrk (White Bear Lake, Minn.), F, Mount St. Charles
- Jacob Kvasnicka (Plymouth, Minn.), F, Wayzata
- Mason Moe (Eden Prairie, Minn.), F, Eden Prairie
- Andrew O'Neill (Fargo), F, Windy City Storm
- Cullen Potter (Minneapolis), F, Dallas Stars Elite
- KJ Sauer (Andover, Minn.,), F, Andover
- Cooper Simpson (Shakopee, Minn.), F, Shakopee
- Sam Spehar (Chaska, Minn.) F, Sioux Falls Power
- Mason West (Edina, Minn.), F, Edina
- Lincoln Kuehne (Fargo), D, Northstar Christian
- Dylan LeBret (Spokane, Wash.), D, Shattuck-St. Mary's
- Garrett Lindberg (Moorhead, Minn.), D, Minnesota
- Maceo Phillips (Wayzata, Minn.), D, Benilde-St. Margaret's
- Jacob Rombach (Blaine, Minn.), D, Spring Lake Park
- Harrison Boettinger (Wheat Ridge, Colo.), D, Shattuck-St. Mary's
For the full list of the 45 skaters headed to the tryout camp, click here . There are more Minnesotans (12) on the list than skaters from any other state.
The 45 players will head to Plymouth, Michigan, for the tryout camp from March 18-22. Competitors will be split into two different groups that will participate in both on and off-ice training, including scrimmages.
