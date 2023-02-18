Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

1-0 win for White Bear Lake Area Bears over Blaine Bengals – Nolan Roed was the hero

The White Bear Lake Area Bears won their road game against the Blaine Bengals 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Nolan Roed in overtime.

February 17, 2023 09:14 PM

White Bear Lake Area's Nolan Roed scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 3:38 before the Bears made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Nolan Roed, assisted by Grady Gallatin and Aiden Welch.

