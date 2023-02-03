1-0 win for Owatonna Huskies over Farmington Tigers – Andrew Mitchel was the hero

The Owatonna Huskies won their home game against the Farmington Tigers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Andrew Mitchel in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Andrew Mitchel scored assisted by Andrew Skov and Jackson Kath.

Next up:

The Tigers play against Rosemount on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Huskies will face Northfield on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.