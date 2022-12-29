1-0 win for Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets over Rock Ridge Wolverines – Keeghan Fink was the hero

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets won their home game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Keeghan Fink in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Bluejackets took the lead when Keeghan Fink scored the first goal assisted by Broden Fawcett and Beau Frider.

The Bluejackets have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The Bluejackets host Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Wolverines visit Cambridge-Isanti to play the Bluejackets on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.