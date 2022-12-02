1-0 win for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks over Blaine Bengals – Kole Mears was the hero

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won their road game against the Blaine Bengals 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Kole Mears in the third period.

The Elks first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Kole Mears, assisted by Carter Davis.

Next games:

The Bengals travel to Centennial on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Elks will face Totino-Grace on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.