SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

1-0 win for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks over Blaine Bengals – Kole Mears was the hero

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won their road game against the Blaine Bengals 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Kole Mears in the third period.

500185339_2a4343d117a342cf2ebb94939052621b.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:16 PM
Share

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won their road game against the Blaine Bengals 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Kole Mears in the third period.

Elk River/Zimmerman's Kole Mears scored the game-winning goal.

The Elks first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Kole Mears, assisted by Carter Davis.

Next games:

The Bengals travel to Centennial on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Elks will face Totino-Grace on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.