1-0 win for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks over Superior – Joseph Antonutti was the hero

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks won their road game against the Superior 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Joseph Antonutti in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Joseph Antonutti scored the first goal assisted by Patrick Dunaiski and Noah Knutson.