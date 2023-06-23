Matchups set for Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 in Warroad

WARROAD, Minn. — Warroad and Roseau, certainly the country’s most historic high school hockey rivalry, will take center stage next January when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Warroad.

The statewide event put on since its first year in Baudette in 2007 will come to its northernmost location yet on Saturday, Jan. 27 when sub-zero temperatures are the norm overnight in Hockeytown USA.

The Warriors-Rams boys game is among three matchups set to take place at next winter’s outdoor event televised by Bally Sports North. The Warroad girls, who repeated as state Class A champions last season, will face Lakeville North.

Moorhead and Wayzata will play in a boys matchup before the Rams-Warriors rivalry takes center stage.

The Minnesota Wild will host a game against an opponent yet to be announced at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to cap the day.

Other matchups announced include a boys high school game between Lake of the Woods and Kittson County Central on Thursday, as well as a Division III men's contest between Concordia-Moorhead and St. Olaf on Friday.

Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 Schedule

*Game to be played outdoors at the Warroad Athletic Complex

Thursday, Jan. 25

*Boys - Lake of the Woods vs. Kittson County Central

Friday, Jan. 26

*Men's NCAA DIII - St. Olaf vs. Concordia-Moorhead

Saturday, Jan. 27 (All contests televised on Bally Sports North)

*Girls - Warroad vs. Lakeville North (9:30 a.m.)

*Boys - Moorhead vs. Wayzata (1 p.m.)

*Boys - Warroad vs. Roseau (4:30 p.m.)

NHL - Minnesota Wild vs. TBD (8 p.m.)

Last Year's Weather in Warroad on Jan. 27: 19 High, -9 Low

The marquee matchup will pit two of Minnesota's most hockey-rich towns against each other on one of high school hockey's biggest days.

The four-time state champion Warroad boys, who went undefeated this past season until they suffered a 6-5 double overtime loss to Mahtomedi in the Class A state championship game, are led by Carson Pilgrim. The University of North Dakota commit scored 52 goals a season ago, the second-highest output in the state.

Roseau, a seven-time state champion, owns a 106-69-5 record against its neighbor 20 miles away, dominating Warroad in the 1950s through the 1970s before the Warriors began to even things out.

On the girls side, Lakeville North fell 10-0 to Warroad last season in the Warriors’ holiday tournament. Warroad junior defenseman Katy Comstock was an all-state performer last season.

Wayzata and Moorhead met early last season, with the Trojans winning a 3-2 contest in the Wayzata Turkey Trot. Edina ended both teams’ state championship bids.

For Concordia and St. Olaf, this will be the second time teams from the MIAC have joined in the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. St. John’s beat Augsburg 5-4 in a wild overtime game outside in White Bear last season. It’s a revenge game for Concordia, which fell to the Oles, 4-3, in the first round of the MIAC playoffs last season.

This story will be updated.

Hockey Day Minnesota Hosts

2007 — Baudette Bay

2008 — Baudette Bay

2009 — St. Paul

2010 — Hermantown

2011 — Moorhead

2012 — Lake Minnetonka

2013 — Grand Rapids

2014 — Elk River

2015 — St. Paul

2016 — Duluth

2017 — Stillwater

2018 — St. Cloud

2019 — Bemidji

2020 — Minneapolis

2021 — Guidant John Rose MN Oval

2022 — Mankato

2023 — White Bear Lake

2024 — Warroad

2025 — Shakopee

