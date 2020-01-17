ADVERTISEMENT

Live interviews from Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

Watch and follow interviews with players, coaches and hockey representatives attending Hockey Day Minnesota on The Rink Live's channel for special shows and events.

Steve Wagner
By Steve Wagner
January 17, 2020 08:56 AM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Mick Hatten and Jess Myers from The Rink Live will be talking hockey with players, coaches, hockey representatives and a few special guests while attending Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Watch interviews below or click on the replay button in the upper righthand corner of the viewer to find previous interviews on demand.

Friday's interviews

Thursday's interviews

As director of digital content development for Forum Communications, Wagner oversees digital training tools for newsrooms, audience engagement and niche content areas.
