Live interviews from Hockey Day Minnesota 2020
Watch and follow interviews with players, coaches and hockey representatives attending Hockey Day Minnesota on The Rink Live's channel for special shows and events.
MINNEAPOLIS — Mick Hatten and Jess Myers from The Rink Live will be talking hockey with players, coaches, hockey representatives and a few special guests while attending Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Watch interviews below or click on the replay button in the upper righthand corner of the viewer to find previous interviews on demand.
Friday's interviews
Warroad boys coach Jay Hardwick talks about his team’s overnight travel to the Twin Cities and how they’ve gained confidence this season.
Blake forward Joe Miller talks about the Bears season and his thoughts on joining the Minnesota Gophers hockey team with The Rink Live crew.
Blake defenseman Ben Dexheimer talks about the Bears' speed, his decision to go to Miami University and why he's at Blake to begin with.
Blake boys coach Rob McClanahan , the 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal winner, explains how he got into coaching and what he learned from Herb Brooks.
Grant Slukynsky, senior forward from Warroad
, talks about why going to play at Northern Michigan will suit him.
Thursday's interviews
Hockey Day Minnesota key volunteer Troy Svenddal talks about the planning process for the event and an issue with the outdoor ice sheet at Parade Stadium.
Blake girls coach Blake girls coach Shawn Reid talks about being the host for Hockey Day Minnesota.
Gophers recruit Audrey Wethington talks about winning gold, her hockey family and Blake's hurdles to reach state.
Blake forward Adelaide Burton , another Gophers recruit, talks about why team camaraderie has been an important part of her career.
Hockey Day Minnesota co-chairs Mike and Susie MacMillan
talk about the unique challenges of the Twin Cities location and why they got involved
Blake athletic director Nick Rathmann says the Hockey Day Minnesota has a homecoming feel for his school. He also discusses on why the televised games make a difference in keeping the ice clear this weekend.
- Grand Rapids/Greenway girls coach Brad Hyduke says Hockey Day Minnesota is a special event, but it’s still a hockey game when the puck drops for the coaches.