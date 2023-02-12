Forest Lake scored 40 seconds into the game but Cretin-Derham Hall then scored four straight unanswered goals to win.

In the morning game of these two Minnesota girls teams, Stillwater takes down White Bear Lake

The Dodge County girls hockey team has one of the state's top-five power plays this season. The Wildcats say it's due to a few simple factors, primarily communication and teamwork.

Grace Delmonico took her time with the college recruiting process but cancelled her visits to other Division I programs after touring St. Cloud State

Aliya Gricius has been a pillar between the pipes for the Winona girls hockey team. Her hard work has paid off this season, as the Winhawks have won nine games will host a Section 1A playoff game.

Sections 7A and 8AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups on Tuesday, while Section 7AA held their play-in game.

Maiah Aanenson of Gentry Academy warms up before the Class AA state girls hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Orono players celebrate a goal against Proctor/Hermantown during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Warroad celebrates a goal against South St. Paul during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Edina’s Tori Anderson (16) puts the puck past Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) to score during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Andover's Madison Brown (10) tries to slip the puck past Gentry Academy goalie Zoe Laming (35) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Andover celebrate their first goal with fans against Minnetonka during the first period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) and Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar (13) keep Andover's Madison Brown (10) and Andover's Isa Goettl (12) from scoring during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Andover players hold the trophy after winning the State Class AA Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sections 1AA and 3AA both held their quarterfinal games Wednesday night while Section 1A held a play-in match. Find out who will be advancing to the next round after all of Wednesday night's action.

Catch up on all of the action from Thursday night, which includes the quarterfinal results of Sections 2A, 3A, 6A, 8A and 7AA

Ten players have been selected as semifinalists for the prestigious Ms. Hockey award. Find out who was named to the list.

Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!

Multiple section championship games are now set after a massive number of quarterfinal and semifinal games were played on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Welcome to The Tourney 2023! The Rink Live has you covered with the all the latest headlines, breaking news, brackets, pictures and much more. Click on a link below to jump to a section:

