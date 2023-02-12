ADVERTISEMENT

blue image with three pictures of hockey players and an outline of the state of Minnesota with text over the top that reads Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament
blue image with white text that says boys
white image with blue text that says girls

Welcome to The Tourney 2023! The Rink Live has you covered with the all the latest headlines, breaking news, brackets, pictures and much more. Click on a link below to jump to a section:

TOURNEY HEADLINES
THE BRACKETS
PREVIEWS
STREAMING INFO

LATEST GIRLS TOURNEY NEWS
A group of hockey players wearing white, purple, and yellow jerseys huddle around the net before a game.
Minnesota Girls
Cretin-Derham Hall upsets Apple Valley on section tournament Saturday
Multiple section championship games are now set after a massive number of quarterfinal and semifinal games were played on Saturday, Feb. 11.
February 12, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Edina's Uma Corniea
Minnesota Girls
Edina's Corniea headlines Senior Goaltender of the Year semifinalists
February 11, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0784.jpg
Minnesota Girls
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 11, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
20221226_Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove Girls_088.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnetonka scores 14 goals, Prior Lake wins in double overtime to advance to section semifinals
February 11, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
February 12, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 11, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
022522.S.FF.Ghky.Bartz
Minnesota Girls
Two pairs of teammates among 10 Ms. Hockey semifinalists
Ten players have been selected as semifinalists for the prestigious Ms. Hockey award. Find out who was named to the list.
February 10, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player prepares for a faceoff while wearing an orange, green, and black jersey.
Minnesota Girls
Blaine and Anoka play huge six-overtime game, Marshall scores 17, in section tournament action
Catch up on all of the action from Thursday night, which includes the quarterfinal results of Sections 2A, 3A, 6A, 8A and 7AA
February 10, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing purple, yellow, and white, skates on an outdoor rink.
Minnesota Girls
Eastview pulls off an upset, Lakeville North wins big in Minnesota girls section tournaments
Sections 1AA and 3AA both held their quarterfinal games Wednesday night while Section 1A held a play-in match. Find out who will be advancing to the next round after all of Wednesday night's action.
February 09, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
blue background with white text that says tourney history

blue background with white text that says section brackets

blue background with white text that says contact us

Photo Gallery
Andover vs Minnetonka_1394.jpg
1/10: Andover players hold the trophy after winning the State Class AA Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Minnetonka_0648.jpg
2/10: Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) and Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar (13) keep Andover's Madison Brown (10) and Andover's Isa Goettl (12) from scoring during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Minnetonka_0033.jpg
3/10: Andover celebrate their first goal with fans against Minnetonka during the first period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0848.jpg
4/10: Warroad celebrates their win the State Class A Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0152.jpg
5/10: Andover's Madison Brown (10) tries to slip the puck past Gentry Academy goalie Zoe Laming (35) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Edina vs Minnetonka_0874.jpg
6/10: Minnetonka players celebrate their win against Edina Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1-20220226T033122Z-001/CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1/Edina vs Minnetonka_0669.jpg
7/10: Edina’s Tori Anderson (16) puts the puck past Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) to score during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0905.jpg
8/10: Warroad celebrates a goal against South St. Paul during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0306.jpg
9/10: Orono players celebrate a goal against Proctor/Hermantown during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Gentry 2
10/10: Maiah Aanenson of Gentry Academy warms up before the Class AA state girls hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
More tournament Headlines
Goal
Minnesota Girls
Section 7A girls hockey: CEC's Loeb nets game-winner in clash with Rock Ridge
The junior forward scored with 26 seconds remaining in a 1-1 game.
February 08, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
{seqn) Andover vs Brainerd
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead, Roseau claim big wins among other tight section tournament action
Sections 7A and 8AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups on Tuesday, while Section 7AA held their play-in game.
February 08, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
ALIYA.GRICIUS.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Winona goalie faced 100 shots in a game, kept coming back for more
Aliya Gricius has been a pillar between the pipes for the Winona girls hockey team. Her hard work has paid off this season, as the Winhawks have won nine games will host a Section 1A playoff game.
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Minnetonka 2
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota girls notebook: Records broken, Ms. Hockey speculation, top goalie talk
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea breaks all kinds of records while possible Ms. Hockey frontrunners are discussed
February 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing a blue, red, and black jersey prepares for a faceoff on the ice.
Minnesota Girls
Gentry Academy's leading goal scorer commits to St. Cloud State
Grace Delmonico took her time with the college recruiting process but cancelled her visits to other Division I programs after touring St. Cloud State
February 01, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DC.PP.jpg
Minnesota Girls
The secret behind one of Minnesota's best special-teams units
The Dodge County girls hockey team has one of the state's top-five power plays this season. The Wildcats say it's due to a few simple factors, primarily communication and teamwork.
January 30, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0391.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Stillwater's Brooke Nelson's four-goal performance downs hometown hosts during Hockey Day matchup
In the morning game of these two Minnesota girls teams, Stillwater takes down White Bear Lake
January 28, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey players lined up before the national anthem
Minnesota Girls
Cretin-Derham Hall topples Forest Lake in first game of Hockey Day Minnesota weekend
Forest Lake scored 40 seconds into the game but Cretin-Derham Hall then scored four straight unanswered goals to win.
January 26, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Latest Headlines

