Minnesota Girls

The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 25, 2023 06:30 AM
Minnesota Girls
Post-Tourney Notebook: Minnesota girls all-tournament teams, Ryan Kraft, Zoe Laming and more
Find out who made the all-tournament team, the coach of the year in Class AA, and a couple notes on standout players from the past week
February 28, 2023 10:47 AM
Minnesota Girls
McFeely: Moorhead High, NDSU grad the money behind controversial hockey power Gentry Academy
Chuck Lucius made his fortune in wealth management and insurance industries before founding school that beat Spuds girls in state tournament.
February 28, 2023 09:29 AM

Latest Headlines
Minnesota Girls
Andover's Ella Boerger captures Ms. Hockey honors
Boerger netted 231 points over her four varsity seasons with the Huskies and earned two state titles during her time there. The two-time captain will play at St. Thomas in the fall.
February 26, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Uma Corniea wins 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Award
The Edina goaltender won three state titles over her six varsity seasons. She never finished worse than third place in the state of Minnesota over her entire high school career.
February 26, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Alexa Hanrahan's first career hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title
The streaking Stars beat every team ranked above them on their path to a first girls state championship.
February 25, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Minnesota Girls
Put Warroad on repeat as Warriors win Class A championship once again
The Warriors earn a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Orono to bring the girls program its fourth state title
February 25, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
State Tourney Notebook Day 3: Andover's depth, connections in Hockeytown, pep bands and more
Take a deeper look at what happened during Friday's semifinals and get a feel for some of the team's headed to the title match.
February 25, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Former teammates Larry Olimb, David 'Izzy' Marvin set to coach against each other for Class A girls title
Saturday's Class A title game will be a battle between two friends and former teammates who now coach at Warroad and Orono.
February 25, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Minnesota Girls
Andover, Gentry Academy played earlier to surprising result but tonight there's a Class AA title on line
The defending state champion Andover Huskies have earned the chance to defend their crown against the high-powered Gentry Academy Stars.
February 25, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Minnesota Girls
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL girls hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
February 25, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Minnesota Girls
Gentry's Ellie Sarauer rewarded with OT goal after teammate's 'rip it' mentality
Minnetonka scored just two minutes into the game but couldn't find the back of the net for the rest of the 49 minutes of the semifinal match.
February 24, 2023 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
