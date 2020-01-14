ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey
|
Behind the story
Behind the story
Clarifies why and how a story was reported.

Covering Hockey Day Minnesota: Going behind the scenes with The Rink Live

The Rink Live returns to Minneapolis for coverage of Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 with a full slate of live interviews, insider coverage and highlights from the 14th annual celebration in The State of Hockey.

2020-hockey-day-mpls-announce-2
Each of the 10 teams that will play outdoors as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 got a banner to hang in their home arena. The games will take place Jan. 16-18 at an arena set up at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Minnesota Wild / Rick Orndorf
By The Rink LiveSteve Wagner
January 14, 2020 02:53 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS -- A year after The Rink Live's debut at Hockey Day Minnesota in Bemidji, the crew of Mick Hatten and Jess Myers are heading back to the iconic hockey celebration, this time in Minneapolis.

During Hockey Day Minnesota 2020, Mick and Jess will host live interviews at The Blake School with players and coaches attending festivities Thursday and Friday at Parade Stadium, the site for most of this year's games. An interactive graphic below provides more details for this year's events.

Follow @MickHatten and @JessRMyers on Twitter for up-to-the-minute details for interviews, or check back with The Rink Live to watch the recordings on-demand.

Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook for extensive and exclusive coverage of Minnesota hockey at the high school, juniors, college and pro levels.

We'd also like to hear from you. Feel free to send us your comments, tips or story ideas to our email at hockey@therinklive.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Revisit The Rink Live's 2019 coverage from Hockey Day Minnesota in Bemidji, which included the coldest game ever for the annual celebration, or click on the links below for highlights from the shore of Lake Bemidji.

Last season, The Rink Live also produced a four-episode video series depicting the camaraderie and spirit of hockey. Review The Rink Live Presents biopics here and send us your ideas for future videos.

This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!

For more details, visit the Minnesota Wild's Hockey Day Minnesota website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hatten Mick.jpg
1/2: Mick Hatten
Myers Jess
2/2: Jess Myers covers the University of Minnesota

Hatten Mick.jpg
1/2: Mick Hatten
Myers Jess
2/2: Jess Myers covers the University of Minnesota

Related Topics: THE RINK LIVEHOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2020
What to read next