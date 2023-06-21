Could Warroad keep its controversial nickname? It's building a case

WARROAD, Minn. — The Warroad School Board is collecting material to request an exemption under a new Minnesota law banning the use of American Indian mascots in most Minnesota public schools. If approved, Warroad Public Schools will be able to continue the use of its Warroad Warriors logo and nickname.

On May 24, Gov. Tim Walz signed an omnibus education policy and finance bill that included a provision banning the use of American Indian mascots at public schools starting Sept. 1, 2025. The law prohibits the use or adoption of a name, symbol or image referring to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom or tradition to be used as a mascot, logo or team name at most public schools.

There is an exception for schools located within the reservation of a federally recognized tribal nation in Minnesota, with at least 95% of students meeting the state definition of an American Indian student.

School districts that do not fall under the exception, like Warroad, can request an exemption from the new law by submitting a written request to all 11 federally recognized tribal nations in Minnesota and the state’s Tribal Nations Education Committee by Sept. 1 of this year. If any of the parties oppose the exemption by Dec. 15, it is denied, and the school must comply with the law by Sept. 1, 2025.

Work is just beginning to build an argument for why the district should be able to continue use of the Warroad Warrior name and logo, said Laurie Thompson, chair of the Warroad School Board.

“Right now we are gathering our letters and putting together our talking points for the Warroad Warrior logo to keep it, based upon our past and present support of our Indigenous students,” she said.

The Warroad Warriors nickname has ties to Warroad’s Ojibwe history. A man named Ay-Ash-A-Wash was chief of Warroad during a war against the Sioux. Ay-Ash-A-Wash’s son, Na-May-Poke, sold part of his land for the first Warroad school on the condition that the school used the nickname the “Warroad Warriors” for athletic competitions to honor those who fell in battle, according to the school district.

Today, the name represents the school and its sports teams, but also serves as an educational tool in the district, Thompson said.

“Our education plan is that all of our students are taught the local history of the Anishinaabe people here in Warroad,” she said. “We share the story of the logo before every home sporting event.”

Additionally, the trademark to the logo is owned by the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, so the sale of items generates money for the school district, which is used to fund American Indian education. Between state and federal funding, grants, the district’s general fund and money generated by the trademark on the logo, Thompson says the district spent more than $172,000 on American Indian education this past school year.

“It’s not just lip service that we in Warroad pay to our Indigenous community — we also spend the money to educate, support and uphold,” she said.

Thompson said the School Board was “flabbergasted” that the final version of the bill did not have an exemption for Warroad, especially after school leaders and community members made trips to St. Paul to testify against the legislation. Shawn Yates, the district’s superintendent, made four or five visits to the Legislature, Thompson said.

Not everybody with ties to Warroad supports the use of the Warroad Warriors nickname. Tréchelle Bunn, an Indigenous woman, Warroad High School alumni and former Warroad Warriors hockey player, helped organize written testimony of Indigenous Warroad community members in support of the prohibition of Native American mascots and nicknames. She argued the use of Native American nicknames opens the door to racism.

“As Indigenous people, we can be proud of our history and our history can be celebrated and our culture can be celebrated without having to be nicknames,” she told the Herald in May.

If Warroad’s request for exemption is denied, the district estimates it will cost a half-million dollars to rebrand its facilities and equipment. Athletic venues, hallways and common areas all include the Warriors branding, and all of the school’s athletic uniforms would have to be replaced.

“We’re looking at a systematic stripping away of the identity and culture of the heritage of the Indigenous community in our area,” Thompson said.

If the school is denied an exemption, the process of finding a new mascot for the district will include community involvement, Thompson said. For now, she stays hopeful an exemption will be granted.

“I’m always the eternal optimist that when we lay out how supportive we are of our community beginnings and history that we will not receive a denial — that we will be granted the use of the logo,” Thompson said.