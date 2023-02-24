Column: Hermantown hockey is a juggernaut — that’s draining joy from other schools’ programs

Hermantown High School's decision to remain in Class A hockey has officially made a mockery of high school hockey in northeastern Minnesota.

The decision pushed Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge high schools to opt up to class AA. Both schools stated their reason was an attempt to attract more players. I suspect the real reason is to avoid playing Hermantown in the playoffs.

For competition purposes, the Minnesota State High School League divides member schools by enrollment. Sounds fair, but it's not that simple. In 1992-93, one year after creating a two-tiered hockey playoff, the state mandated that all schools participate in open enrollment. The purpose was to give students access to programs their community may not offer but their neighbor does. This sounds great in theory, but how could it affect athletics, in this case boys hockey? Things would never be the same.

Enter Hermantown's situation. The wooded hamlet adjacent to Duluth was once an area where the U.S. government handed Depression-era, "Jackson Project" homes, complete with chickens and cows, to Duluth residents to get them out of the city to start a life. Hermantown, by its nature, will never have a large high school. A now-affluent community, it houses professionals who used to populate the east end of Duluth. With them have come their offspring. Athletic and well-heeled, they make up sports teams that are the envy of northeastern Minnesota.

Scott Pionk

In 2007, Hermantown won its first state Class A hockey title. In 2010, Duluth announced the closing of Central High School. Athletes scattered, and Hermantown gained hockey players. That winter, Hermantown's eighth- and ninth-grade bantams handed Duluth East its first loss in district play in over 10 years. That same winter, Hermantown's sixth- and seventh-grade pee wees defeated East 10-0. Hermantown was soon to be the new Duluth East, similar to Edina East taking over Minneapolis Southwest in the late '60s and early '70s.

Hermantown has made the Class A state tournament 12 of the last 13 seasons. The MSHSL rationale for two-class hockey 30 years ago was to give small schools a chance at playing in the state tournament, the exposure sure to boost hockey enrollment. Denfeld has lost to Hermantown in three straight section finals by a combined score of 24-1. The Hunters should have played in three state tournaments and seen that bump. They have not.

Hermantown fans welcome the Hawks boys' hockey team to the ice. 2020 News Tribune file photo

Hermantown's program has kids in it who live in surrounding communities or whose families moved to Hermantown. Each player means about $10,000 in public funding for their education.

As a former member of the Hermantown Hockey Association and longtime hockey camp conductor, I can count up to 50 skaters who moved to the Hermantown program from other schools over the last 10 to 15 years. If they average half their school years in Hermantown, it adds up to over $3 million for the Hawks and a massive loss for their neighbors. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a situation where one organization loses an asset and a governing body pays the organization receiving that asset. High school hockey is not a business. It’s an athletic endeavor in an educational setting — for kids.

The current playoff system is a disaster. Hermantown is making a joke of it and laughing all the way to the bank. Its current schedule boasts 13 Class AA opponents. Versus local teams in either class, this season's aggregate score is 52-5. This coming on the heels of Hermantown blanking its three local opponents 30-0 in last season's playoffs. Let that sink in. Hermantown has outscored local "competition" 82-5 in the last 11 games it has played and then opted to "compete" at the lowest level for the next two seasons.

This is the Hermantown hockey arena. News Tribune file photo

The MSHSL needs to institute a new rule immediately. All teams must be required to compete at the Class A or AA level exclusively, regular season and playoffs. Teams can't have their cake and eat it too by offering a class AA schedule to their recruits, transfers, and open-enrollees and a guarantee to play on television in the state Class A tournament. The occurrence of this situation has become a death knell for any school without a strong hockey history.

For now, the MSHSL has left the future of high school hockey in northeastern Minnesota in the hands of the caretakers of the game in each community. The caretakers in Hermantown have made it clear they are in the business of taking care of Hermantown.

One principle that educational institutions try to instill in their students is that it's hard to do the right thing. If Hermantown is conveying to its student athletes that outscoring its opponents 82-5 is OK, I and much of northeastern Minnesota would strongly disagree.

Surprisingly, pushback from the people of northeastern Minnesota has been mild. It's called Minnesota Nice. The dysfunction in our playoff system would be met with a lot of noise in Detroit, Chicago, Boston or anywhere in Canada.

Hermantown's geographic location has given it access to athletes and affluent parents that no class A team in northeastern Minnesota remotely approaches. Instead of giving back to the game, its choices are subjugating and draining the joy out of every small-school team in the area.

It's past time for Hermantown to stop hiding behind an archaic state high school league rule and do the right thing.

Scott Pionk is a longtime Hermantown High School hockey parent. In April, he was tapped to lead the new hockey program at Stella Maris Academy in Duluth. He wrote this for the Duluth News Tribune.