Welcome to The Tourney 2023! The Rink Live has you covered with the all the latest headlines, breaking news, brackets, pictures and much more. Click on a link below to jump to a section:
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
The senior netminder is a candidate to be Warroad's first-ever Frank Brimsek Award winner.
The film follows the boys' high school teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown throughout the 2019-20 season, showing their lives on and off the rink.
The Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades hadn't previously won a game since Feb. 16, 2021. They broke their losing streak on Saturday in a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake
“Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Matthew Underwood, who will serve as the chair for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025.
Fireworks go off early, Hill-Murray scores extra-attacker goal, OT goal to beat host White Bear Lake
Pioneers captain Brady Ingebritson scores goal with 46.7 seconds left in third, adds another at 2:06 of overtime to give Hill-Murray win on Hockey Day Minnesota.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
1/20: Minneapolis players are introduced before their game against Alexandria Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/20: Maple Grove goaltender Toby Hopp (1) deflects a shot by Andover forward Cayden Casey (15) during the second period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/20: Andover players gather at the student section after the winning goal in double overtime to beat Maple Grove Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/20: Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) celebrates his goal against Andover with the bench during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
5/20: Hermantown players skate the first place trophy over to the fans Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/20: Warroad forward Matthew Hard (9) and Hermantown forward Zam Plante (27) battle for the puck during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/20: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) (right) celebrates his goal with Andover defenseman Landon Stringfellow (3) against Hill-Murray during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/20: Prior Lake forward Justin Kingery (17) celebrates his goal against Maple Grove with teammate Prior Lake defenseman Jackson Anderson (4) during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/20: Hermantown students wave goodbye to Alexandria players and fans during the Class A state hockey semifinal game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/20: Hermantown players celebrate a goal against Alexandria during the second period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/20: Alexandria and Hermantown play Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/20: Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) catches a shot by Warroad forward Matthew Hard (9) in overtime Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
13/20: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) launches the puck over the shoulder of Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) to score the winning goal in double overtime Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
14/20: Lakeville South defenseman Joe Guentzel (27) and Hill-Murray forward Brendan Bonin (6) chase the puck into the corner during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
15/20: Maple Grove forward Blake Steenerson (18) checks Edina forward Jimmy Clark (17) into the boards during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
16/20: Prior Lake forward Alexander Bump (19) puts in his fourth goal of the game against Cretin-Derham Hall during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
17/20: Prior Lake forward Alexander Bump (19) celebrates his third goal against Cretin-Derham Hall during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
18/20: Alexandria celebrates a goal against Minneapolis during the second period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
19/20: Andover players hold the trophy after winning the State Class AA Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
20/20: Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) and Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar (13) keep Andover's Madison Brown (10) and Andover's Isa Goettl (12) from scoring during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Three decades removed from his time with the Minnesota Gophers and still the program's all-time assists leader, Larry Olimb is taking on a new challenge as head coach of an Orono girls' team looking to improve on its third place finish at the 2022 state tourney.
Norsemen D Leo Gruba is trying to stay focused with recruiting interest, being ranked by NHL Central Scouting
The 18-year-old senior at Hill-Murray High School is the No. 100-ranked North American skater in the midterm rankings by NHL Central Scouting and is weighing NCAA Division I offers. But his next task is helping St. Cloud reach the second round of the NAHL playoffs, which begin Friday
Junior forward led the Class AA state champions with 29 goals, 74 points in 31 games.
In an annual tradition, the All Hockey Hair team announced after state tournament
Hermantown places five on Class A team, while Andover and Maple Grove each have four on Class AA team
Andover wins first boys hockey title with 6-5 win over Maple Grove
For the second time this year, the Hawks edged the Warriors, this time for the school's fourth state hockey championship.
Hockey: Meyers proud of all his guys accomplished after Alexandria finishes fourth at the state tournament
Mahtomedi used a flurry of three goals at the end of the first period to help secure a 4-2 win over the Cardinals in the third-place game at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.