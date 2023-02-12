ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

blue image with three pictures of hockey players and an outline of the state of Minnesota with text over the top that reads Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament
white image with blue text that says boys
blue image with white text that says girls

Welcome to The Tourney 2023! The Rink Live has you covered with the all the latest headlines, breaking news, brackets, pictures and much more. Click on a link below to jump to a section:

TOURNEY HEADLINES
THE BRACKETS
PREVIEWS
STREAMING INFO

LATEST BOYS TOURNEY NEWS
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
February 12, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Matt Filippi
Minnesota Boys
Matt Filippi becomes Little Falls' 4th member of 200-point club
February 11, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
The Waseca boys hockey team poses for a photo.
Minnesota Boys
Waseca's scoring machine Kyle Ahlschlager simply 'stronger than everybody'
February 11, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 11, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0278.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky making case to be Minnesota's top goaltender
The senior netminder is a candidate to be Warroad's first-ever Frank Brimsek Award winner.
February 08, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
jea 3056 Mahtomedi vs Hermantown.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Film+Forum event will showcase 'Hockeyland' documentary, offer talk on mental health
The film follows the boys' high school teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown throughout the 2019-20 season, showing their lives on and off the rink.
February 01, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
hockey-logo
Minnesota Boys
42 and won: Breckenridge/Wahpeton boys hockey team earns first win in almost two years
The Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades hadn't previously won a game since Feb. 16, 2021. They broke their losing streak on Saturday in a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake
January 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0293.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Shakopee named host of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025
“Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Matthew Underwood, who will serve as the chair for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025.
January 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0369.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Fireworks go off early, Hill-Murray scores extra-attacker goal, OT goal to beat host White Bear Lake
Pioneers captain Brady Ingebritson scores goal with 46.7 seconds left in third, adds another at 2:06 of overtime to give Hill-Murray win on Hockey Day Minnesota.
January 28, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

blue background with white text that says tourney history

blue background with white text that says section brackets

blue background with white text that says contact us

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Gallery
Alexandria vs Minneapolis_0018.jpg
1/20: Minneapolis players are introduced before their game against Alexandria Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Maple Grove vs Andover_1526.jpg
2/20: Maple Grove goaltender Toby Hopp (1) deflects a shot by Andover forward Cayden Casey (15) during the second period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Maple Grove vs Andover_3042.jpg
3/20: Andover players gather at the student section after the winning goal in double overtime to beat Maple Grove Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Maple Grove vs Andover_0108.jpg
4/20: Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) celebrates his goal against Andover with the bench during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Hermantown_1535.jpg
5/20: Hermantown players skate the first place trophy over to the fans Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Hermantown_0078.jpg
6/20: Warroad forward Matthew Hard (9) and Hermantown forward Zam Plante (27) battle for the puck during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0199.jpg
7/20: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) (right) celebrates his goal with Andover defenseman Landon Stringfellow (3) against Hill-Murray during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prior Lake vs. Maple Grove(12).jpg
8/20: Prior Lake forward Justin Kingery (17) celebrates his goal against Maple Grove with teammate Prior Lake defenseman Jackson Anderson (4) during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown scores three in first period against Alexandria in Class A state hockey semifinal
9/20: Hermantown students wave goodbye to Alexandria players and fans during the Class A state hockey semifinal game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Alexandria_0525.jpg
10/20: Hermantown players celebrate a goal against Alexandria during the second period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Alexandria_0646.jpg
11/20: Alexandria and Hermantown play Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad vs Mahtomedi_1272.jpg
12/20: Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) catches a shot by Warroad forward Matthew Hard (9) in overtime Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Andover_2175.jpg
13/20: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) launches the puck over the shoulder of Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) to score the winning goal in double overtime Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_1198.jpg
14/20: Lakeville South defenseman Joe Guentzel (27) and Hill-Murray forward Brendan Bonin (6) chase the puck into the corner during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Maple Grove_0739.jpg
15/20: Maple Grove forward Blake Steenerson (18) checks Edina forward Jimmy Clark (17) into the boards during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_1064.jpg
16/20: Prior Lake forward Alexander Bump (19) puts in his fourth goal of the game against Cretin-Derham Hall during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0616.jpg
17/20: Prior Lake forward Alexander Bump (19) celebrates his third goal against Cretin-Derham Hall during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alexandria vs Minneapolis_1005.jpg
18/20: Alexandria celebrates a goal against Minneapolis during the second period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Minnetonka_1394.jpg
19/20: Andover players hold the trophy after winning the State Class AA Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Minnetonka_0648.jpg
20/20: Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) and Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar (13) keep Andover's Madison Brown (10) and Andover's Isa Goettl (12) from scoring during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
FOLLOW THE RINK LIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR MORE TOURNEY CONTENT!
@therinklive
More tournament Headlines
Image-8.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Mr. Hockey winner Larry Olimb brings player, parent perspectives to Orono girls head coaching job
Three decades removed from his time with the Minnesota Gophers and still the program's all-time assists leader, Larry Olimb is taking on a new challenge as head coach of an Orono girls' team looking to improve on its third place finish at the 2022 state tourney.
June 29, 2022 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
GRUBA_04.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Norsemen D Leo Gruba is trying to stay focused with recruiting interest, being ranked by NHL Central Scouting
The 18-year-old senior at Hill-Murray High School is the No. 100-ranked North American skater in the midterm rankings by NHL Central Scouting and is weighing NCAA Division I offers. But his next task is helping St. Cloud reach the second round of the NAHL playoffs, which begin Friday
April 21, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0199.jpg
NCHC
SCSU gets commitment from Gavyn Thoreson, Andover High School's leading scorer
Junior forward led the Class AA state champions with 29 goals, 74 points in 31 games.
March 30, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Alexandria vs Minneapolis_0018.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The best hockey flow, and Top 10 hairstyles, from The Tourney
In an annual tradition, the All Hockey Hair team announced after state tournament
March 14, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Maple Grove vs Andover_0108.jpg
Minnesota Boys
All-star teams announced as tourney closes for another year
Hermantown places five on Class A team, while Andover and Maple Grove each have four on Class AA team
March 13, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Steve Wagner
Maple Grove vs Andover_2977.jpg
Minnesota Boys
'All of the sudden, we’re celebrating': Gravink's goal gives Andover Class AA crown in 2OT thriller
Andover wins first boys hockey title with 6-5 win over Maple Grove
March 13, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Tyler Buckentine / Special to The Rink Live
Warroad vs Hermantown_0644.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mission completed as Hermantown edges Warroad for Class A title
For the second time this year, the Hawks edged the Warriors, this time for the school's fourth state hockey championship.
March 12, 2022 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Brycen Berg
Minnesota Boys
Hockey: Meyers proud of all his guys accomplished after Alexandria finishes fourth at the state tournament
Mahtomedi used a flurry of three goals at the end of the first period to help secure a 4-2 win over the Cardinals in the third-place game at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
March 12, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Eric Morken
Load More
Latest Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT