SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Boys

Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
img_500206328_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
St. Louis Park Orioles and Minneapolis drew 5-5
The teams split the points when the St. Louis Park Orioles hosted Minneapolis. The final score was 5-5.
December 23, 2022 09:49 PM
img_500205946_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Solid victory for Duluth East Greyhounds – shut out Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers
The Duluth East Greyhounds won their road game against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
December 22, 2022 10:27 PM
img_500205939_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets score twice in the third to beat Proctor Rails
The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets defeated the Proctor Rails 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hibbing/Chisholm pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
December 22, 2022 09:50 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
img_500206020_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Roseau Rams beat Bemidji Lumberjacks
The Roseau Rams won their home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday, ending 5-2.
December 22, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205979_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights score twice in the third to beat Hill-Murray Pioneers
The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the Hill-Murray Pioneers 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Benilde-St. Margaret's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205971_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Solid victory for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks – shut out Duluth Denfeld Hunters
The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205953_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win at home vs. Hard-to-beat St. Thomas Academy Cadets
One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders and the St. Thomas Academy Cadets, faced each other at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. Cretin-Derham Hall won 4-2 at home and claimed their seventh straight win. Before the game, St. Thomas Academy had seven wins in a row.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205553_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Wayzata Trojans beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime
The Wayzata Trojans hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wayzata prevailed. The final score was 2-1.
December 22, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Minnesota Boys
Celebration stirs vivid memories for Rochester's only state tournament championship
John Marshall captured the first — and to this day, only — high school hockey state championship by a Rochester team, in 1977. That team was honored at the Rochester Recreation Center on Tuesday.
December 22, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

ADVERTISEMENT

img_500204754_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and continue winning run
The game between the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Wadena-Deer Creek has four straight wins.
December 21, 2022 11:25 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204580_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Star-studded Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win again in game against Minnesota River Bulldogs
The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-3 and Mankato East/Loyola now has four wins in a row.
December 21, 2022 11:13 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204501_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Hermantown Hawks beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters
The Hermantown Hawks won their road game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday, ending 8-1.
December 21, 2022 11:01 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT