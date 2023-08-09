Anna LaRose shares the ups and downs of her college career at Maine with campers

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Anna LaRose got a chance to share the story of her hockey journey to the players participating in the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp.

Like a lot of players, her career has had its ups and downs.

LaRose was a four-year starter in goal for the North Wright County RedHawks, a co-op team made up of girls from St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello high schools. Her senior season, LaRose was named the state's Senior Goalie of the Year in 2020 and she had committed to play college hockey for Maine her junior season.

When she got to Maine, there was a bit of a road block to the net. Senior Loryn Porter was named to the All-Hockey East Second Team for the 2020-21 season and LaRose did not get in a game. Because of the pandemic that season, Porter decided to return for a fifth season in 2021-22 and LaRose played in one game.

Maine goalie Anna LaRose (in red) works with goalies at the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp that was held Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. LaRose, who is from Albertville, Minn., was a camp counselor for the camp and will be a senior for the Black Bears this season. Contributed / Steve Carroll

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a chance

Last season, Maine changed its entire coaching staff and LaRose started ... two games before Christmas.

"In high school, I thought, 'Sweet, I'm going to college and I'm going to be playing.' I get there and things aren't going my way, unfortunately," she said. "It should be talked about more.

"Normally what you see is that if people aren't playing, their attitude goes down. Their work ethic isn't what it used to be."

The work ethic, though, was not a problem for LaRose.

Anna LaRose Contributed / Steve Carroll

"We got to the regular season and I didn't really get to play much even though I thought I was competing my hardest, even though I thought I should have been playing," she said of last season. "I finally met up with my coach and asked her what I should do during practice, what am I not doing? I wanted advice. Why am I not playing? She said, 'Honestly, you're the hardest working goalie out there and you should be playing and we'll see what opportunity comes.'"

LaRose went home for the holidays and had a heart-to-heart talk with her goalie coach.

"I was in a really low, low and I had to figure something out," she said. "I took Christmas break off. My goalie coach (Alli Altmann) told me not do any hockey at all, do a reset and come back to the second half of the season on a brand new slate. That's what I did and it worked out."

Shortly after her conversation with Maine head coach Molly Engstrom, LaRose got her opportunity. She stopped 34 of 39 shots on Jan. 14 against Northeastern, a team that went 34-3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 20-21, LaRose stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 3-3 tie against Boston University and then stopped 36 of 37 against Boston College in a 2-1 win. She started Maine's playoff game against Providence and finished the season by going 3-4-2 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

"Even though I finished the season as the top goalie, I don't want to be going into the season assuming that I have that position. I want to earn it," she said.

Maine goalie Anna LaRose (in red) talks with another goalie during the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp that was held Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. LaRose, who is from Albertville, Minn., was a camp counselor for the camp and will be a senior for the Black Bears this season. Contributed / Steve Carroll

Sharing her story, being an example

And her message to the other players at the camp was to keep a good attitude and continue to work when things are not going your way.

"In high school, I was top dog. I get to college and things weren't going that way," she said. "I was telling everyone that they're not alone if they're going through that. Even people who have been very successful get into slumps. You just work hard. If you know you can do it, the determination ... things will always work out. Sending that message is really important."

LaRose was also happy to get a chance to give back to a camp that she attended twice when she was in high school.

"When I came here twice, I just thought it was awesome," she said. Camp director "Steve (Carroll) said that this is like 10 goalie camps at once. I just loved all the different advice that you get from the different goalie coaches and trying different things and taking away what you liked and what you didn't like.

"I learned so much that I probably wouldn't have learned from my other goalie coaches that I normally go to. Just meeting so many new friends was so much fun and staying in the dorms overnight. You're on campus all by yourself with a bunch of other goalies. What could be better than that? I wanted to be a coach for that and be on the other side and make this experience fun for the other girls."

ADVERTISEMENT

When she was at the camp as a counselor, she did not just go out there with a pair of regular hockey gloves, a player's hockey stick, skates and a helmet. LaRose was on the ice in all of her goalie equipment.

"I jump in these drills," she said. "I see a stickhandling drill and I think, 'I should probably work on that.' If there's something I'm struggling with, I say, 'I should probably do that again.' We'll be doing a skating drill and I'll say, 'Yep, I should work on that.'

"If they don't know what they're doing, I'll show them in the drill and I can be a good demo. I think it's good for them to see an actual goalie do it instead of just a coach trying to show them when they're not in the gear. Sometimes, it's hard to tell what they're doing and what they're asking for, so it's nice to have an example. That's also why I jump in, to help the girls out. And, selfishly, I'm getting shots. I'm getting paid to stop pucks, something I love to do. How can you say no to that?"

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp Staff

Steve Carroll, Director

Bill Manuel, Assistant Director

Amanda Kasper, Associate Director

Goalie Camp Counselors

Ashley Hess, Elk River, Goalie at Bethel University

Anna LaRose, Albertville, Goalie at Maine

Levi Preugschas, Buffalo, Goalie for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Bailey Huber, Mahtomedi, Goalie at St. John's University

Shooting Camp Counselors

Gianna Gasparini, Lakeville, Forward at Gustavus

Lily Mortenson, Champlin Park, Forward at Gustavus

Dylan Carlson, Albert Lea, Defenseman for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Tyler Hadfield, Benson, Defenseman for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Shooting Camp Coaches

Erik Anderson, Minnesota Hockey skills coach

Dave Carroll, Youth hockey coach

Pat Carroll, College hockey coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalie Camp Coaches

Steve Thompson USA Hockey, director of goalie development

Mitch Baker, Head coach Shattuck-St. Mary's U19

Ryan Dop, Youth hockey goalie coach

Chris Esposito, College/youth hockey goalie coach

Vojtech Hedbavny, Goalie coach, Czech Republic

Steve Houge, High school goalie coach

Nikki Kaasa, High school goalie coach

Alex LaMere, High school goalie coach

Bill Manuel, College/high school/youth hockey goalie coach

Mike Moline, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Paige Press, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Andy Roeser, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Derek Simon, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Greg Slupe, Strength and conditioning coach at Wisconsin-Stout

Megan Van Beusekom-Sweerin, College/youth hockey goalie coach

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp goalies

Boys, hometown, grade

Otto Reinhart, Cambridge, 12

Adam Holien, Rice, 11

John Manuel, Delano, 11

Carter Mayfield, Lakeville, 11

Cooper Peterson, Becker, 11

Cole Sharrow, Hermantown, 11

Grady Cartony, New Brighton, 10

Sam Clements, Rosemount, 10

Dawson Desjardins, Rochester, 10

Sam Hagel, Vadnais Heights, 10

Jacob Iallonardo, Esko, 10

Izaak Kalis, Little Falls, 10

Evan Loftus, Lakeville, 10

Tyler Priest, Lakeville, 10

Mason Schreiber, North Mankato, 10

Jack Stimac, Elk River, 10

Logan Avery, Shakopee, 9

Niklas Huson, Shakopee, 9

Griffin Lindberg, Detroit Lakes, 9

Logan McVay, North St. Paul, 9

William Robinson, Albertville, 9

Raef Roeller, Roseville, 9

Camden Rognerud, East Grand Forks, 9

Liam Sundell, Duluth, 9

Nolan Wurm, Monticello, 8

Girls, hometown, grade

Rachel Doppelhammer, Albert Lea, 12

Belle Deutz, Marshall, 11

Maddison Forsyth, Long Lake, 11

Ava Jovan, Buffalo, 11

Addison Moudry, Farmington, 11

Sydney Ries, Inver Grove Heights, 11

Karmynn Alexander, Excelsior, 10

Ava Cahill, Blaine, 10

Emme Melsness, Plymouth, 10

Victoria Meyers, Alexandria, 10

Charlotte Oscarson, Maplewood, 10

Sarah Rash, Bloomington, 10

Taylor Thompson, Forest Lake, 10

Makena Underwood, Farmington, 10

Talyn Anderson, Detroit Lakes, 9

Aaili Anttila, Duluth, 9

McKenna Carr, Thief River Falls, 9

Ilamay Draheim, Waseca, 9

Finley Engfer, Savage, 9

Madalyn Lisell, Roseau, 9

Abigail Massmann, Rice, 9

Olivia Nedved, Andover, 9

Lily Stelter, Marshall, 9

Kendra Gillson, Moorhead, 8

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp shooters

Boys, hometown, grade

Blake Jacobson, Forest Lake, 11

Landon Krampotich, Hibbing, 10

Niklas Schultz, Alexandria, 10

Jack Shroat, Minneapolis, 10

Sam Biederwolf, Dayton, 9

Masyn Hauser, New Ulm, 9

T Jay Holmgren, Grand Rapids, 9

Ian Jaehn, Minneapolis, 9

Nolan Manion, Hermantown, 9

Riley Marshall, Duluth, 9

Devin O’Donnell, Scandia, 9

Jacob Peters, Faribault, 9

Dylan Reuter, Forest Lake, 9

Landyn Stavos, Sartell, 9

Zachariah Zins, Mahtomedi, 9

Mikey Belde, Lake Elmo, 8

Luke Jansky, Lakeville, 8

Miles Kennelly, Northfield, 8

Bennett Mackenzie, Eagan, 8

Griffin Priebe, Albertville, 8

Nolan Twardowski, Little Canada, 8

Casey Ulve, Albert Lea, 8

Alex Winter, New Ulm, 8

Girls, hometown, grade

Callie Kroska, Elko/New Market, 11

Estelle Lemieux, Plymouth, 11

Alexa Bricko, Farmington, 10

Brynn Erickson, Detroit Lakes, 10

Chloe King, Cambridge, 10

Allison Lavender, Plymouth, 10

Claire Lawler, Victoria, 10

Jessica Paulson, Duluth, 10

Isabella Stinsa, Woodbury, 10

Marcella Timmons, Lake Shore, 10

Sophia Buesking, Byron, 9

Mali Carlson, Lakeville, 9

Claire Dooley, Plymouth, 9

Lexi Erickson, Eagle Lake, 9

Alexi Giller, Farmington, 9

Nora Good, Duluth, 9

Lexi Hoops, Esko, 9

Brooklyn Mauch, Marshall, 9

Jemma McAlexander, Excelsior, 9

Ella Pinnow, Eden Prairie, 9

Alexa Sherf, Rogers, 8

Payton Blom, Farmington, 8

Angela Cody, Eden Prairie, 8

Josie Fulton, Rochester, 8

Izzy Johnson, Little Falls, 8

Molly Koller, Hugo, 8