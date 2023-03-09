Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

2023 Minnesota state boys hockey live blog

Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.

St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0866.jpg
St. Cloud Cathedral forward Andrew Dwinnell (26) comes away with the puck against Warroad in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 09, 2023 10:49 AM

Follow action from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament from both the Class AA and Class A divisions.Check back for each day to follow along.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
promhockey copy.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Meet the couple whose ‘promposal’ at the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament went viral
Luverne senior Brady Bork taped up his hockey stick and wrote three words on blade. Then he waited for his moment.
March 09, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 09, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0015.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Wednesday Tourney Notebook: Penalized for cellying, promposals and sweet, saucy lettuce
Take a more in-depth look at some of the best parts of the first day of the 2023 Tourney so far.
March 09, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf