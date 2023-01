The Hazen/Beulah won when they visited the Bottineau/Rugby on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

Next up:

The Hazen/Beulah players travel to the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Bottineau/Rugby players will face Dickinson on the road on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.