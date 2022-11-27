Hayden Olsonawski unstoppable as Kittson County Central beat Ely/Tower-Soudan

The Ely/Tower-Soudan beat the Kittson County Central on the road 9-5. Hayden Olsonawski stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Tyler Hennen, Isaac Gustafson and Gavin Johnson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Ely/Tower-Soudan's goals came through Deegan Richards, Jackson Hegman, Jace Huntbach and Drew Marolt.

The Bearcats started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Hayden Olsonawski scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Ethan Hanson and Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats' Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gavin Johnson and Eli Muir.

The Timberwolves narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Deegan Richards halfway through the first period, assisted by Drew Marolt.

The Timberwolves tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the first when Drew Marolt scored, assisted by Deegan Richards.

The Bearcats scored six goals in second period an held the lead 8-3 going in to the second break.

The Timberwolves' Jackson Hegman narrowed the gap again, assisted by Logan Loe and Kole Macho at 6:16 into the third period.

The Timberwolves narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Deegan Richards beat the goalie.

Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 9-5 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ely Ice Arena.