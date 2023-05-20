Great start for Oklahoma Warriors with win over Minnesota Wilderness

The Oklahoma Warriors hold the upper hand against the Minnesota Wilderness, after winning 4-2 at home in game one. Oklahoma could clinch the series in the next game.

The Wilderness took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Michael Quinn. Oliver Stumpel and Gustav Ozolins assisted.

Sawyer Scholl scored with a minute left in the second period, assisted by Oliver Stumpel.

Kaden Nelson narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by William Lawson-Body .

Cole Teleki also tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Owen Baumgartner .

Joey Delgreco then took the lead one minute later, assisted by Malte Hasselgren and Owen Baumgartner.

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.04 remaining of the third after a goal from Joey Delgreco, assisted by Owen Dyer .

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena-South.