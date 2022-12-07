Grand Forks Red River Roughriders beat in overtime the Fargo North Spartans

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders come away with the close win over the Fargo North Spartans on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Next games:

The Spartans travel to Devils Lake on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Roughriders host West Fargo to play the West Fargo players on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.