Grafton/Park River Spoilers secure much-needed win

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-4 victory over the Kittson County Central Bearcats in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Next games:

The Spoilers host Fargo South/Shanley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bearcats will face Grafton/Park River on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.