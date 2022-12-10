SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Grafton/Park River Spoilers secure much-needed win

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-4 victory over the Kittson County Central Bearcats in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

500196158_e8bd8578424c7f682874ac289c5aafde.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 11:02 AM
Share

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-4 victory over the Kittson County Central Bearcats in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Next games:

The Spoilers host Fargo South/Shanley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bearcats will face Grafton/Park River on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.