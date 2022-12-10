Grafton/Park River Spoilers beat in overtime the Kittson County Central Bearcats

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Grafton/Park River Spoilers come away with the close win over the Kittson County Central Bearcats at home on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

Grafton/Park River's Landon Carter scored the game-winning goal.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Aiden McLain scored, assisted by Ryan Falk and Landon Carter.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spoilers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Hayden Olsonawski tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

Landon Carter took the lead late in the third, assisted by Riley Suda and Aiden McLain.

Hayden Olsonawski tied the game 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Elijah Swanson and Tyler Hennen. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:48 before Landon Carter scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Mason Carter.

Next up:

The Spoilers travel to Crookston on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers. The Bearcats will face Red Lake Falls on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.