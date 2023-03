Frozen Four photo gallery

Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Guillaume Brisebois (55) battles with Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (10) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Sheldon Dries (15) and defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) and forward Vitali Kravtsov (91) and forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate PodolzinÕs goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.