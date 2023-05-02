Follow the upcoming superstars in the USHL Draft

The USHL Phase I and Phase II drafts take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Follow our live blog for check out who is selected by your favorite teams.

The live blog begins at 3 p.m. CST. The USHL Phase 1 Draft Livestream begins at 3:30 p.m. The draft begins at 4 p.m.

The USHL Drafts are completed in two separate phases, beginning with Phase I, which consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season. For the 2023 Draft, this is 2007 birth year players. Wednesday is Phase II of the draft, which is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey and are not currently on one of the protected USHL rosters. The Phase II Draft continues until all member clubs have filled their Initial Protected List to a total of 45 players, including those who were previously protected from the member club’s affiliate list.