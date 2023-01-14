Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win on the road against Devils Lake
The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won when they visited the Devils Lake on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.
The win over the Devils Lake players means that the Eagles have four road wins in a row.
Next up:
The Devils Lake players travel to Minot on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Jamestown on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.