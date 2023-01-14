SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win on the road against Devils Lake

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won when they visited the Devils Lake on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

img_500222158_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 03:47 PM
Share

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won when they visited the Devils Lake on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

The win over the Devils Lake players means that the Eagles have four road wins in a row.

Next up:

The Devils Lake players travel to Minot on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Jamestown on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: DEVILS LAKE