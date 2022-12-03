Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win against Bismarck Century in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles' home game against the Bismarck Century ran into overtime on Friday. Fargo Davies snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Coming up:
The Bismarck Century players play against West Fargo on Friday at 5:15 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Fargo North-South on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.