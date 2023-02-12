Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Dickinson, making it seven in a row. They won 2-0 over Dickinson.

img_500250521_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 08:50 PM
Next games:

The Dickinson players host the Williston on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Bismarck Century on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST.

