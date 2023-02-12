Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles keep on winning and now have seven straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Dickinson, making it seven in a row. They won 2-0 over Dickinson.
Next games:
The Dickinson players host the Williston on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Bismarck Century on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST.