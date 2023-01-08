Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles beat Mandan and continue winning run
The game between the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles and the Mandan on Saturday finished 2-0. The result means Fargo Davies has four straight wins.
Next games:
On Tuesday the Eagles will play on the road against the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST, while the Mandan players will face the Dickinson players road at 8 p.m. CST.