Fargo Davies Eagles win against Bismarck Legacy in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Fargo Davies Eagles at home against the Bismarck Legacy in the game on Saturday. The home side won in overtime 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 06, 2022 12:43 AM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will host the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Bismarck Legacy players will play against the Dickinson players at 8:15 p.m. CST.