Fargo Davies Eagles win against Bismarck Legacy in overtime
It was a long and winding road for the Fargo Davies Eagles at home against the Bismarck Legacy in the game on Saturday. The home side won in overtime 3-2.
Coming up:
On Tuesday, the Eagles will host the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST and the Bismarck Legacy players will play against the Dickinson players at 8:15 p.m. CST.