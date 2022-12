Fargo Davies Eagles defeat Grafton/Park River Spoilers – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-1 when the Fargo Davies Eagles and the Grafton/Park River Spoilers met on Tuesday. But this time, Fargo Davies secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Fargo Davies is now in top form.

Coming up:

The Eagles host Devils Lake on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Spoilers visit Kittson County Central to play the Bearcats on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.