Eischens scores twice in St. Paul Highland - Central's win over Moose Lake Area
The St. Paul Highland - Central beat the hosting Moose Lake Area 6-2 on Saturday.
The Scots opened strong, with Mustafa Ahmadad scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Myles Tilsen and Caden Malek.
The Scots increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Charlie Eischens struck, assisted by Isaac Johnson.
The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Sam Knezevich scored.
Benny Waud increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Thomas Bradford and Isaac Johnson.
Oscar Andestic increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later.
Thomas Bradford increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Eischens and George Bullard.
Gavin Mlaskoch narrowed the gap to 5-2 just one minute later.
Just one minute later, Charlie Eischens scored a goal yet again.
Next up:
The Rebels travel to Mora-Milaca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Scots will face Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.