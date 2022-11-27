Eischens scores twice in St. Paul Highland - Central's win over Moose Lake Area

The St. Paul Highland - Central beat the hosting Moose Lake Area 6-2 on Saturday.

The Scots opened strong, with Mustafa Ahmadad scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Myles Tilsen and Caden Malek.

The Scots increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Charlie Eischens struck, assisted by Isaac Johnson.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Sam Knezevich scored.

Benny Waud increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Thomas Bradford and Isaac Johnson.

Oscar Andestic increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later.

Thomas Bradford increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Eischens and George Bullard.

Gavin Mlaskoch narrowed the gap to 5-2 just one minute later.

Just one minute later, Charlie Eischens scored a goal yet again.

Next up:

The Rebels travel to Mora-Milaca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Scots will face Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.