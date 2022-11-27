Eagan win 5-1 on the road against Mankato East/Loyola

The Eagan won on the road on Saturday, handing the Mankato East/Loyola a defeat 5-1.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Keaton Orrey.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gavin Goihl struck, assisted by Gus Gleich and Ben Gerard.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Gavin Goihl halfway through the first.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Keaton Orrey scored again.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Gus Gleich increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Cougars face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center and the Wildcats take on East Ridge at home at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.