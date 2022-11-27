Duluth Denfeld beat International Falls

The Duluth Denfeld won their home game against the International Falls on Saturday, ending 7-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kaden Postal. Andy Larson and Arttu Mollberg assisted.

The Hunters increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Andy Larson found the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Harju and Brady Wick.

Halfway through, the Hunters made it 3-0 with a goal from Kaden Postal.

Late, Andy Larson scored a goal, assisted by Kaden Postal and Braeden Erickson, making the score 4-0.

Andy Larson increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Kaden Postal and Braeden Erickson.

John Scott increased the lead to 6-1 just one minute later, assisted by Mathias MacMillan and Nolan Udd.

Arttu Mollberg increased the lead to 7-1 just one minute later, assisted by Andy Larson.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Hunters host Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Center - 120 South 30th Avenue West and the Broncos visit Lake of the Woods at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena.