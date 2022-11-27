Dodge County wins at home against Northern Edge

Dodge County won when it visited the Northern Edge on Saturday. The final score was 9-1.

Zero goals were scored in the first period, and the Dodge led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Dodge.

Next games:

The Dodge travels to the New Prague on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Northern Edge players will face Osseo at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.