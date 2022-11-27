Dodge County keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Dodge County as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Waconia, making it five in a row. They won 6-0 over Waconia.

The Wildcats took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Nora Carstensen. Mollie Koch and Maysie Koch assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hannah Peterson halfway through the first period, assisted by Abby Zeitler and Greta Petree.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Maysie Koch scored, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Mollie Koch.

The Wildcats' Maysie Koch increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kylie Meyer and Mollie Koch.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 5-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 6-0 came from Abby Simons who increased the Wildcats' lead, early into the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Wildcats are set to face Breck at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena, while the Wildcats face South St. Paul at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.