Dickinson couldn't stop Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles' winning run

The Dickinson and the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles met on Saturday. Fargo Davies came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

img_500248381_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 10:06 PM
Share

The Dickinson and the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles met on Saturday. Fargo Davies came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: DICKINSON