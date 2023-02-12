Dickinson couldn't stop Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles' winning run
The Dickinson and the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles met on Saturday. Fargo Davies came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.