Contact Us

The Rink Live provides exclusive hockey content from the Upper Midwest on all levels of the game.

Uniquely positioned to provide hockey fans with the stories, photos, videos and live coverage for youth, high school, juniors and college hockey across the region, The Rink Live features the best content from hockey journalists in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Rink Live is a division of Forum Communications Company.

Sponsorships and Advertising

Interested in advertising or sponsorship opportunities with The Rink Live? Work with us to reach your audience through our website, social channels and podcasts.



Aaron Westendorf, Business & Sales Development Manager, awestendorf@therinklive.com

General Contacts

General correspondence, questions and feedback: hockey@therinklive.com

Individual Contacts

Administration



Rob Beer, Digital Content Manager | rbeer@forumcomm.com | @robbeer

Aaron Westendorf, Business & Sales Development Manager, awestendorf@therinklive.com

Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, Hockey Authority | plamoureux@therinklive.com

Neal Ronquist, General Manager | nronquist@duluthnews.com

Steve Wagner, Director of Content Operations | swagner@forumcomm.com

Newsroom



Mick Hatten, St. Cloud State University reporter | mhatten@forumcomm.com | @MickHatten

Jess Myers, University of Minnesota reporter | jrmyers@forumcomm.com | @JessRMyers

Sydney Wolf, youth hockey reporter | sydney@therinklive.com | @sydneyisawolf

Jordan McAlpine, junior and prospects reporter | jmcalpine@therinklive.com | @jordan_mcalpine

Matt Wellens, University of Minnesota Duluth reporter | mwellens@duluthnews.com | @mattwellens

Brad Schlossman, University of North Dakota reporter | bschlossman@gfherald.com | @SchlossmanGF

Christian Babcock, Bemidji State University reporter | cbabcock@bemidjipioneer.com | @CB_Journalist

Eli Swanson, Audience engagement and producer | eswanson@forumcomm.com

To request content removed from the website, please read our guidelines and policy prior to submitting a form.

