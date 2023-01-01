Contact Us

The Rink Live provides exclusive hockey content from the Upper Midwest on all levels of the game.

Uniquely positioned to provide hockey fans with the stories, photos, videos and live coverage for youth, high school, juniors and college hockey across the region, The Rink Live features the best content from hockey journalists in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Rink Live is a division of Forum Communications Company.

Sponsorships and Advertising

Interested in advertising or sponsorship opportunities with The Rink Live? Work with us to reach your audience through our website, social channels and podcasts.

General Contacts

General correspondence, questions and feedback: hockey@therinklive.com

Individual Contacts

Administration

Newsroom

To request content removed from the website, please read our guidelines and policy prior to submitting a form.