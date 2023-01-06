SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

COLORADO GRIT

Latest Headlines
colorado grit.jpg
NAHL
NAHL approves new team based in Colorado, will begin play next season
The team will be known as the Colorado Grit and compete in the South Division starting in the 2023-24 season.
January 06, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT