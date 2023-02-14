Bottineau/Rugby victorious against Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Bottineau/Rugby defeated the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes 5-3 on Monday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 14, 2023 11:01 AM
