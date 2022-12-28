Bottineau/Rugby couldn't stop star-studded Mayville-Portland from winning

The Mayville-Portland and the Bottineau/Rugby met on Tuesday. Mayville-Portland came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-2.

Coming up:

The Mayville-Portland players host the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST. The Bottineau/Rugby players will face Bismarck Legacy on the road on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. CST.