Bottineau/Rugby beat Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Bottineau/Rugby won their road game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Monday, ending 5-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 13, 2023 09:38 PM
