Bismarck Legacy's winning run continues as Bismarck Century's has ended

After having enjoyed a run of nine straight wins, the Bismarck Century hit a wall at home against the Bismarck Legacy. Bismarck Legacy won 5-3 and claimed their ninth win in a row.

Coming up:

The Bismarck Century players host the Jamestown on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players will face Williston on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.