Bismarck Legacy win and move on

The Bismarck Legacy have won against the Bismarck Century 3-0.

img_500254633_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 05:39 AM

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.