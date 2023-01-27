Bismarck Legacy win against Mandan in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Bismarck Legacy's home game against the Mandan ran into overtime on Sunday. Bismarck Legacy snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

The game saw two teams in great shape up against each other. The league-leader Bismarck Legacy players claimed a seventh consecutive win. Before the game, the Mandan players had won their last four.

Next games:

The Bismarck Legacy players host Bismarck High on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Mandan players will face Minot on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.