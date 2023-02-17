Bismarck Legacy victorious against Bismarck High

The Bismarck Legacy defeated the Bismarck High 4-1 on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 01:54 PM

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.