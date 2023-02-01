Bismarck Legacy remain hard to beat – claim ninth straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other. By the curtain call the road team Bismarck Legacy had beat the Bismarck Century 5-3. The result means that Bismarck Legacy claimed their ninth win in a row, while Bismarck Century lost after having enjoyed a run of nine straight wins.

Coming up:

The Bismarck Century players host Jamestown on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players host Williston to play the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.