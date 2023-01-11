Bismarck Legacy keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Bismarck Legacy as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Dickinson, making it four in a row. They won 3-0 over Dickinson.

Next up:

Next up, the Bismarck Legacy players face Bottineau/Rugby at 7:30 p.m. CST, while the Dickinson players face Mandan on the road at 7:30 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Thursday.