Bismarck Legacy beat Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and continue winning run

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Bismarck Legacy on Friday finished 5-2. The result means Bismarck Legacy has 10 straight wins.

img_500242176_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Bismarck Legacy on Friday finished 5-2. The result means Bismarck Legacy has 10 straight wins.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players play against Minot on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Mandan on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST.