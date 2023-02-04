Bismarck Legacy beat Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and continue winning run

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Bismarck Legacy on Friday finished 5-2. The result means Bismarck Legacy has 10 straight wins.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players play against Minot on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Mandan on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST.