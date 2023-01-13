Bismarck Legacy beat Bottineau/Rugby and continue winning run

The game between the Bottineau/Rugby and the Bismarck Legacy on Thursday finished 10-3. The result means Bismarck Legacy has five straight wins.

Coming up:

The Bottineau/Rugby players play Bismarck High away on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players will face Minot at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.